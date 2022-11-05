Imran urges SC to adjourn case hearing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan submitted an application in the Supreme Court requesting it to adjourn the court hearing in a contempt case against him scheduled to be held on Nov 7.

The petition was submitted on Saturday. The Supreme Court has been beseeched to put off the Nov 7 contempt hearing against Imran as after a gun attack on him on Thursday, he underwent a surgery in the hospital and there is likelihood that he undergoes another surgery. Under such circumstances, it is impossible for him to submit a detailed reply to the apex court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a detailed rely from PTI Chief Imran Khan in the contempt of court case till Nov 5 and adjourned the hearing. During the hearing of the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial observed that the material which the court possessed was sufficient enough for the issuance of a notice to the former premier. However, the court is giving another chance to Imran for an explanation, the CJP remarked adding that the court was proceeding with “caution” and “patience” in this case.

The federal government, through the interior ministry, moved to the Supreme Court for initiating contempt of court proceedings against Imran for violating its May 25 order, wherein the PTI was restricted from holding its ‘Azadi March’ near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad. However, Imran and his supporters made their way towards D-Chowk in violation of court orders. (INP)