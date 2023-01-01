Imran wanted to bring revolution against Army: Khattak

PESHAWAR (Agencies): In his latest salvo against his former political boss — Imran Khan — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khattak on Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman of hatching a conspiracy to bring about a “revolution” against the Pakistan Army.

PTI-P Chairman Khattak made the remarks during an interaction with the journalists. The newly-formed political party’s vice chairman and KP former chief minister Mahmood Khan was also present during the interaction. Berating his former boss, Khattak — who launched his new political party last month — claimed that Khan was against the 18th Amendment. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI, on July 12, terminated the basic party membership of Khattak after he failed to respond to a “show cause notice” issued to him. The notice was served on him for asking workers to quit the PTI.

A few days later he launched the PTI-P. “Azam Khan [former principal secretary] ran the government and the rest used to help him,” revealed the ex-defence minister. Refereeing to May 9 riots and attacks on the military in stations, Khattak said, “PTI may be banned.” The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after the deposed prime minister’s arrest in the £190 million settlement case.

Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations. During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 “Black Day” and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

Responding to a question, Khattak said that the establishment had created an environment for elections but Khan did not agree to it. Contrary to Khan’s allegations against the former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ex-defence minister said, “Gen Bajwa supported us [PTI] a lot.” The former army chief, however, excused himself from further support as the Khan-led had failed to deliver, he added. To another query, the PTI-P chief said, “I see elections in February, 2024.”