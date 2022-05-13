Imran wants date for early election

MARDAN (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday said he wanted a date for early election and asked his supporters to come to Islamabad on his call to gain real freedom.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said, “I am inviting mothers, sisters and children to come to Islamabad.”

He said Pakistanis were an honourable nation and would not bow before anybody.

He said he was not afraid of death and asked his party workers to rise above fear of death and disgrace as everything was in the hands of Allah.

He said when he came into government the current account deficit was at $20 billion and the government did not have money to pay off loans and he had to take loans from Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to save the economy.

The moments of taking money from other countries was a moment of shame, he said adding his government saved the people and their livelihoods from the effects of COVID-19.

Imran recalled his government generated record number of jobs, while the exports, crops production and manufacturing were rising.

He said he warned against economic meltdown. However, now inflation was high and stock exchange was going down.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered due to the war against terrorism, he said adding Pakistan should not align with any super power and watch its interest.

