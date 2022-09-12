Imran wants to see everything of his own choice: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Pakistan and the victims of the unprecedented flash flood are our red line. He said that the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf hatched a heinous conspiracy previous day by making a fake picture which was gone viral from 600 different social media accounts and such posts were tagged to the United Nations and others International donner agencies with malign intention to stop humanitarian aid to the flood affected people of Pakistan.

He said that as Pakistani and in my personal capacity, I appeal to the Federal Government and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and all other institutions for taking strict legal action against those who were involved in such crime against Pakistan and the flood victims. “Such culprits should be arrested immediately”, he added. He vowed that he will file a writ petition on this issue in the Sindh High Court. Sindh Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed these views while addressing an important press conference at Sindh Archives Complex on Monday. Provincial Minister said that NCOC has also taken serious notice of such fake posts and contradicted it and also clarified that they did not receive any such aid or assistance, while a private TV channel run a news that picture pertained to India.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon questioned from entire organization of PTI and it’s spokespersons that what kind of politics is being done by them instead of supporting the flood affected people, they are running fake pictures? ” what kind of enmity, Imran Khan has been showing with these flood victims?”, he questioned. The minister termed such fake propaganda a conspiracy against innocent flood victims and said such tactics can not be tolerated in any circumstances. He said that it was PTI’s foiled attempt and they tried to convey a message to the whole world community to stop aid to Pakistan and not to help the flood victims.

“This devil mind person who is an enemy of the state institutions, an enemy of justice and the politicians, and today he has proved himself an enemy of the flood victims as well”, he added. The Sindh Minister pointed out that such fake picture was posted by well-known people and those who openly support PTI on different TV channel shows and this cannot be called freedom of expression in any case, but by this malign move, an attempt has been made to harm millions of innocent flood victims.Imran Khan is adopting these cheap tactics only misleading the innocent youth for purpose to become the prime minister.

Sharjeel Memon said that he (Imran Khan) wants to see everything of his own choice including heads of important state institutions while PTI and it’s chief Imran Khan had been running a campaign of US conspiracy since it’s ouster but he himself was holding secret meetings with the officials of the US embassy and diplomates at Bani Gala.

While talking on relief and rescue operations, the Provincial Information Minister said that the Sindh government is utilizing all resources to help out the flood victims and important decisions have been made in the Sindh Cabinet’s meeting held the previous day. He said that Sindh cabinet has decided to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 4000 per 40 kg, which was Rs 2000 in last year. He said that the farmers have suffered huge losses in recent rains & flash floods and they are not in position to cultivate their next crops.

Keeping this in view, the decision has taken to encourage the farmers to grow wheat so as to save the country from arising wheat crises in next season.He informed that farmers consider wheat not a cash crop, so far majority of the farmers only focus on sowing more cash crops. He told that imported wheat cost to the government at a rate of Rs. 8000 to 8500 per maund.

The quality of imported wheat is also not good, so why not we support our own farmers and buy their quality wheat at Rs. 4000 per maund.”, he added. The Minister informed that it was also decided in the meeting of Sindh cabinet to release government wheat stock from godowns on October 1 by keeping the increasing demand of flour. He said that Sindh government in normal situation always released government’s wheat stock on 15th October every year.

He added that a sub- committee of Sindh cabinet comprising Sindh Miniters has been formed to devise mechanism to transfer the benefit of subsidy to the genuine section of society as current system the labourers, and well to do persons were buying flour on similar rates. He informed that the Provincial secretary of the food department briefed that 4 to 5 percent of the wheat in the government godowns was affected due to floods and rains, but the correct estimate can be made once the rain water is completely drained out from the affected areas.

On the dewatering of rain water, the Sindh Minister said that the situation in certain flood affected areas is not normal due to problems in draining out rainwater including in Jhudo city of mirpurkhas district. In this regard, he said that Sindh Government could take more strict decision. The Chief Minister Sindh has given task to Irrigation Department and Pakistan Army to inspect and monitor the ground situation. He said that experts of irrigation department will lead overall operation while Pakistan Army will provide them technical support.

While talking about the medical assistance in the flood affected areas, Sharjeel Memon said that Sindh cabinet has decided to establish a control room in the health department to provide immediate medical assistance to the flood victims, which will work 24 hours a day and any flood affected person from any city or village can contact on the UAN number for seeking medical assistance, upon which medical teams will be rushed immediately to that area.He said that different diseases including skin diseases are increasing after flash floods and rains while Sindh government has also asked the private hospitals to provide the services of dermatologists.

Apart from this, the medical units of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy are also engaged in providing medical facilities to the flood victims. He said that armed forces of Pakistan are playing an important role during this natural disaster of floods and rains and extraordinary works in rescue and relief activities of the flood victims are being done at their part. The Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa himself visiting the flood affected areas and he also visited the flood affected areas of Dadu yesterday. He said that it was also decided in cabinet that ration will be distributed at the Union Councils level.

While talking about the flows of Indus river, he said that the inflow at Guddu barrage is recorded at 163,000 cusecs while it’s outflow is156,100 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage has an inflow of 177700 cusecs and out flow at 176100 cusecs, while Kotri barrage has a high flood level with an inflow of 626200 cusecs and a discharge of 600000 cusecs. He said that unless the water level at Kotri Barrage is reduced, the drainage situation will not be improved in the flood affected areas particularly on the right bank. In response to a question related to street crime, he said that Sindh Police and Rangers are taking action against the accused involved in street crimes in Karachi and arrests are being made on a daily basis while many accused culprits have been killed in the encounters. He told that Sindh Police has been asked to share the data of action taken against street criminals with media on a daily basis.

