Imran warns of ‘SL-like crisis’ in Pakistan

LAYYAH (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former premier Imran Khan has warned of ‘Sri Lanka-like crisis’ in Pakistan if the authorities fail to organise transparent by-polls in Punjab. Imran Khan was addressing a huge public gathering in Layyah in connection with the electioneering for the forthcoming Punjab by-polls today.

“I want to give a message to the power matrix that they are peaceful people. They take to the streets for saving the country. In case of failure to organise free and fair elections, the country would witness Sri Lanka-like crisis. If our country sees Sri Lanka-like situation, then no one can control it.”

The PTI chairman asked the concerned authorities to act responsibly to avoid creating such a crisis in the country by organising transparent by-polls in Punjab. “This will be your first test on July 17 which will gauge the support of the nation.” While censuring the present government, Imran Khan said, “Not even an enemy can destroy our stabilising economy in such a way these rulers did it. The remittances are also decreasing due to these rulers. These rulers are heading the country to Sri Lanka-like crisis.”

He added, “In Sri Lanka, the nationals attacked the presidential palace and the Sri Lankan president was stopped at the airport when he tried to flee abroad. The ruler of Sri Lanka was also like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari whose resident is in a foreign country.” Imran Khan said that the corrupt rulers were even ready to sell their honour and ideology for the sake of money.

He asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to prove himself a real servant of the nation ‘Khadim-e-Aala’ by restoring the oil prices to Rs150 per litre. “We had even reduced electricity tariff by Rs5 per unit besides bringing down the petrol and diesel prices despite continuing IMF [International Monetary Fund] program.”

“We have also distributed health cards to the nation for providing them Rs1 million health insurance. We disbursed easy loans to the youth, initiated low-cost housing schemes and poverty alleviation programs like Ehsaas.” He continued that the elected government had been toppled through an alleged foreign conspiracy when the economy was stabilising and the country was successfully going ahead in all sectors. He asked PTI leaders to depute 10 brave youth to every polling station during Punjab by-polls to stop vote rigging attempts. He asked the nationals not to let the ‘thieves’ win the by-polls at any cost.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan while launching a tirade against political opponents Tuesday said that no one will ever accept these thieves and American slaves.

Addressing a rally in Darya Khan area of Bhakkar in connection with the upcoming by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab, he said, “We do not bow before anyone except almighty Allah and we only seek help from the Almighty.”

He said the coalition parties had not come to reduce inflation but to abolish the corruption cases registered against them. Imran Khan said that he has been doing jihad against these goons, adding that the government of thieves has been imposed on us but we will never accept American slaves and thieves.

“I will never accept them even if I lose my life,” Imran Khan said and added he took to the streets to wage jihad against these thieves. Declaring the upcoming by-elections in the province a “fight for real independence”, Imran Khan urged the people to support him against the “turncoats and thieves”.

