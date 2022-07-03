Imran warns Pakistan about going into total economic, political freefall

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday warned that Pakistan is going into a total economic and political freefall like Sri Lanka.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in a tweet, “…, its only a matter of time before we go the way of Sri Lanka & into total economic and political freefall.”

Imran Khan emphasised immediate elections in his fresh tweet and said, “My clear message to Imported govt & its backers:

Only way out of descending into total chaos is to immed announce & hold free & fair elections.”

Former premier Imran Khan also said, “The way this cabal of crooks is crushing people under unbearable inflation while stealing Rs 1100 bn of their money laundered/corruption.”

