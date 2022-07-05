Imran warns to expose everything if harassed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday warned to expose everything if harassed.

Addressing the nation on social media, Imran said he is silent just because of the national interest. Former Prime Minister Imran said due to the rulers’ anarchic actions against opponents, Pakistan is heading towards fascism as his workers are being harassed in by-election campaigns.

He condemned the torture of Ayaz Amir and the registration of cases against journalists like Arshad Sharif and Adeel and said many journalists including Sabir Shakir, and Adeel have left Pakistan. Imran Khan raised objection to the candidature of Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister as he is under trial in a corruption case of Rs16 billion in FIA.

He also criticized the role of Maryam Nawaz in the by-election campaigns in Punjab as she has been convicted of corruption charges. He said the PML-N’s election campaign is run by Maryam Nawaz who said in 2014 that she has no property in Pakistan or London but was badly exposed in Panama Papers within the next two years.

The PTI chairman raise the question to the court that it should be clarified to the nation whether the basic rights of the constitution have been suspended, Martial Law has been imposed, or Pakistan has become Occupied Kashmir or Palestine as no rule of law is being followed by the rulers in the country.

He said the time has changed and now no one can stop news as social media has expanded to every Pakistani who is a mobile user. So, he added that the wrongdoings of rulers will be exposed within no time on social media. Imran Khan said rulers have no link to the ideology of Pakistan but corruption only and it is the reason that they have ruined the NAB for saving their corruption.

PTI chief, British High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties: British High Commissioner Christian Turner met Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting, former prime minister Imran Khan, while highlighting the issue of money laundering and transfer of wealth from poor to rich countries, said this is a big issue and measures should be taken to curb it. PTI Chief said that the transfer of wealth creates a global imbalance among nations and the practice also encourages people to migrate to the other countries too.

The British government has the capability to play a major role in curbing this practice, the former premier said. On the occasion, the British High Commissioner thanked the former PM for hosting him.

