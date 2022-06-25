Imran was against NFC Award: Khuhro

F.P. Report

LARKANA: President PPP Sindh and Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro said on Saturday that President Arif Alvi did not sign three bills approved by joint sessions of the National Assembly and Senate for the second time about electoral reforms, elimination of the EVM machines and amendments in NAB law.

“Failure to ratify the approved bills is against the democratic and parliamentary system,” Khuhro said while adddressing a press conference at the Larkana Press Club. He said that the Sindh had raised an objection over showing low population but instead of resolving it, the incomplete population was adopted in the parliament, but it was not brought into the CCI.