Imran win global Oscar award for his hypocritic instincts: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Imran Khan has buried his narrative of foreign conspiracy by signing a contract with an American lobbying firm. In a statement on Saturday, the minister added that on one hand, Imran Khan is instigating the people of Pakistan against the US, on the other hand, funds of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being spent for hiring lobbying firm to persuade the US authorities for seeking favour for Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.

He said that Imran Khan has won the global Oscar award for his hypocritic instincts. He was of view that Imran Khan has turned his political party into a mafia. The minister said that President Arif Alvi’s own son is also involved in social media campaigns against institutions. The role of the son of President Arif Alvi, the Supreme Commander of the Pakistani forces is reprehensible. The minister said that PTI government is replacing national flags in Lahore with PTI flags.

‘This cannot be tolerated in any way’, the minister asserted and added that those who had removed the flags of Pakistan have actually insulted 220 million people of Pakistan. Sharjeel warned Imran Khan and PTI to desist from conspiracies against the country, otherwise people will make them an example in such way that they will not be able to show their face to anyone.

The minister made it clear that they will not allow any conspiracy to succeed against their homeland, their institutions and people, launched with the funds received from Israeli and Indian nationals. He said that Imran Khan has proven to be an ulcer for Pakistan and three-and-a-half-year rule of PTI was a nightmare for the people of Pakistan. The minister deplored that PTI is availing stay orders from courts to evade FIA’s foreign funding inquiries.