Pakistan

Imran’s copter landed in emergency

35 mins ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Dera Ismail Khan after it developed a technical fault on Saturday.

The PTI chief was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault and made an emergency landing near Adiala village due to a technical problem. The pilot managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village and Imran Khan departed to Islamabad from village by road. (INP)

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply