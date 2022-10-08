Imran’s copter landed in emergency

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Dera Ismail Khan after it developed a technical fault on Saturday.

The PTI chief was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault and made an emergency landing near Adiala village due to a technical problem. The pilot managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village and Imran Khan departed to Islamabad from village by road. (INP)