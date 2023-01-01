Imran’s decision to appear in Islamabad court on Monday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will appear in Islamabad court tomorrow (Monday).

According to the details, an important meeting was held in Zaman Park under the chairmanship of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. In the meeting yesterday, the issue of Islamabad court appearance was discussed. Chairman PTI consulted the party’s senior leadership and legal team.

It was decided in the meeting that Imran Khan will leave for Islamabad tomorrow morning. After the meeting, Fawad Chaudhary left for Islamabad along with the legal team. The central leadership of the party will also reach Islamabad. PTI leader Asad Umar said that Imran Khan will appear in Islamabad court tomorrow. (NNI)