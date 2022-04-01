Imran’s defeat impending on Sunday: Shehbaz

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s defeat is impending on Sunday because the National Assembly is scheduled to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan tabled by the joint opposition. It was observed by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif during a news conference in Islamabad on Friday.

While responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nations on Thursday, Shehbaz said that Imran Khan’s narrative of accountability has been shattered, because of massive corruption cases during his tenure including the sugar scam, and flour crisis, BRT scandal, billion tree, and others.

According to him, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) narrative of accountability has been shattered, because they failed to prove their accusations and could not bring a single piece of evidence in the support of their claims. Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan has distorted the facts regarding the drone attacks as former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has condemned the drone attacks at all forums while Imran falsely claims that he was the sole Pakistani politician who raised his voice against the drone attacks in Pakistan in the past.

According to him, Imran Khan’s government has destroyed the foreign policy of the country, particularly the ruined country’s relationship with China and the work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had badly hampered during this time.

Shehbaz accused Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiative, Asad Umar, and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak of using insane language against China and CPEC, which led to the distortion of Pak-China relations. While digging details of the government’s anti-China activities, Shehbaz said that they accused the Chinese government of corruption in CPEC projects and demanded details of the projects, however, they failed to find any misappropriation otherwise they would have filed lawsuits against PML-N leadership.

According to him, the PTI government had launched anti-CPEC propaganda through the dissemination of incorrect statistics about Chinese investment and loans. Chinese loan was only 8 percent under the CPEC, added Shehbaz. While highlighting the oppositions’ future roadmap, Shehbaz said that the opposition’s core objective was to provide relief to the poor, however, they have some other plans too that would be disclosed in due course of time.

While responding to a media query regarding the threat by a foreign power for ousting Imran Khan’s government, Shehbaz said, he speaks on solid evidence, not assumptions.

While answering another question, the Opposition leader was of the view that the only remedy for an obdurate and arrogant man’s sickness was to overthrow his government through a legal process.