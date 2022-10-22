Imran’s entire political career based on hypocrisy: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Friday proved a blessed day for nation as Pakistan was removed from the gray list of FATF. He said that the credit goes to Foreign Minister and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his team for achieving the milestone.

Pakistan Army and other institutions played crucial role in completion of all FATF tasks ahead of time. ‘ All institutions achieved this target with joint efforts and hard work’ the minister said and added that India had tried its best to create hurdles in removal Pakistan name from the gray list, but it faced defeat.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Sindh Archives Complex on Saturday.

The minister said that in another important development yesterday, the mask came off from the face of the biggest hypocrite of Pakistan. A person who was calling others robbers and thieves, he himself was declared ineligible. The minister said that the Election Commission disqualified Imran Khan on the ground of corrupt practices and it was a historic verdict as all the members of the Election Commission unanimously decided that Imran Khan is no longer Sadiq and Ameen.

He added that the Election Commission has also decided to file a criminal case against Imran Khan in the court of law. He said that Imran Khan had concealed the presents taken from tousha Khana , while filing his declaration with the election commission of Pakistan. He said: Imran Khan had no wealth to buy such valuable presents from toushakhana . ‘ His yearly FBR declaration had revealed that he had limited income sources,’ the minister pointed and asked: ‘from where Imran Khan paid for these valuable gifts.’

He said that after the verdict of election commission of Pakistan, Imran Khan no more remained the head of Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf as per law of the land and at the same time Imran Khan lost its assembly membership. The minister said that Imran Khan have announced to file appeal in High Court against his disqualification. Now it will be seen whether special treatment will be given to Imran Khan. Will his appeal will be taken up in same way as the cases of other political leaders heard in courts? the minister said. He said that Imran Khan’s disqualification is not the first case, the Election Commission, District Returning Officers and High Courts have disqualified hundreds of leaders and nomination papers of many politicians have been rejected in the past.

He asked : whether Imran Khan will be treated as a Ladla’ in this case. He said that in 2018, many leaders of Pakistan People’s Party had not been allowed to contest the general elections. Nomination papers of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh chapter president were rejected on the basis that he had not included the name of one of his family members in his nomination papers. The minister said: though it was his personal matter. But when same reservation were raised on Imran Khan nomination papers, the court gave him an extra ordinary relief and declared it as his personal matter.

The provincial minister said that if any one has to give extra ordinary relief to Imran Khan, the laws of the country should be amended. It is unfair to make concessions for Imran Khan and its party leaders and workers and set different rules for others political parties. This will not work any more. The provincial information minister said that the reference of the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which is the oldest and biggest case of this country, is pending in supreme court for many years.

He deplored that no decision has been given till date on the reference of the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who is the creator of the country’s constitution, democracy and nuclear program, and added that courts have no time for the case of country’s most popular prime minister. But Imran Khan and PTI who are continuously violating the laws of the country, being given special treatment at all level and courts opens their door for them on off days and even at late night. Though they are running a heinous campaign on social media against the institutions of the country and their heads.

The minister said that PTI leaders and it’s workers have taken law into their hands after the EC verdict in Islamabad and other cities. Roads are being blocked. Police personal were being beaten . In Islamabad a guard of MNA belonging to PTI opened fire on police but still they are Ladlas . In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the federal government is taking action against miscreants and, cases are being registered. But they are getting relief from all courts. The decisions in the courts are being taken on the basis of faces not on basis of the cases.

In response to a question, he warned that if PTI blocked the roads, tried to block the way of ambulances and public , they will be dealt with severely. The Sindh Police have been directed that if they are protesting in any ground or park, they should be allowed and if they block the roads, strict action should be taken against them as per the law. He said that Imran Khan has turned political differences into personal enmity and this person has crossed all limits.

Imran Khan’s entire political career is based on corruption, immorality and hypocrisy. On a question, he said that what is target of Imran Khan long march, if his long march is aimed at announcing the general elections in the country. Then, according to the constitution and law, PTI should table a motion of no confidence in the assembly, if they succeed , then they should announce new elections.

Governments can not be thrown away with long march. He said that if Imran Khan has courage, he should brought his children, sisters and family in the long march instead of playing with sentiments of public.

In response to a question, he said that Sindh Chief Minister and he himself met with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad last day in which rehabilitation phase of the flood victims discussed in detail. He said that the work of rehabilitation of the victims has been started in Sindh, we are trying to provide seeds and other facilities to the victims along with the construction of their houses.

He said that the federal government and Sindh government are on the same page on the issue of flood victims. We had fruitful meeting with prime minister and this will continue in future as our focus is to help flood victims as much as possible.