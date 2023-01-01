Imran’s graft to be exposed with full force, says Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The PML-N has decided to bring to the fore what they said “unjust and vindictive judgments and testimonies” against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while a strategy was also prepared to ‘expose’ PTI chief Imran Khan and his alleged facilitators.

These decisions were taken in a meeting of the PML-N’s spokespersons, chaired by party Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz here on Monday. The meeting also decided to bring to light the facts related to Imran Khan’s alleged corruption, facilitators, malpractices and loot.

Maryam remarked that Imran had become the past of Pakistan, and now it was time to think about the future of the country. The meeting also decided to propagate the facts regarding the party’s policies. Maryam Nawaz claimed the dissenting note of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Mandokhel vindicated their narrative of “bench fixing”.

“If the bench-making is not fair, how can the decision be considered fair?” she questioned. She also vowed to expose Imran Khan’s alleged ‘facilitators in the judiciary’ with full force, as well as the alleged violation of Constitution and the law in trials against Nawaz Sharif. “If there is justice, then after all the evidences of injustices with Nawaz Sharif, the standards of justice should have been one by now,” she exclaimed.

Maryam said in the four years of the PTI’s rule, not one job out of the 10 million or one house out of the five million promised was given to the public. She also called Imran Khan’s 10-point agenda to turn around the country’s economy as a pack of lies. Later, in a tweet, the PML-N leader called Imran Khan a “foreign agent” whose purpose was to create anarchy and chaos.