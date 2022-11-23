Imran’s interim bail extended

ISLAMABAD (INP): A banking court in Islamabad has extended interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other accused in prohibited funding case till December 14. Judge Rukhshinda Shaheen conducted the hearing on Wednesday and also accepted Imran Khan and Faisal Maqbool’s applications for exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

Prosecutor Raja Rizwan was present in the court along with other co-accused including Sardar Azhar, Syed Younus, Hamid Zaman, Tariq Shafi, Saifullah Niazi and Amir Mehmood Kiyani. Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha submitted the application seeking exemption from appearance on medical grounds which the court approved and also extended interim bail of all the accused including the PTI chief.

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Wednesday granted bail to PTI leaders Faisal Javed, Amir Kiyani and Raja Khurram Nawaz in a case relating to violation of Section 144 and interfering in the state affairs. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan pronounced the verdict on bail pleas which was reserved on Tuesday. Talking to newsmen outside the court, PTI leader Faisal Javed said the government had framed countless cases against the PTI leaders portraying them as “terrorists”. He said Imran Khan has been facing a new case every day. He declared that the economic progress was directly linked to the political stability.

“The country is in disorder at the moment with economy in a freefall state,” he added. He further said the PTI will hold a peaceful march seeking free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

