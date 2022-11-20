‘Imran’s long march call merely a empty slogan’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has termed Imran Khan’s long march call towards Pindi as mere a empty slogan. He added that Imran is now heading towards the political dead end and he (Imran) is now asking for face saving excuses. But, he has been getting no response on his apologies. In a statement on Sunday, the minister said that Imran Niazi is the only leader whom his own Punjab chief minister also considers a liar.

‘Till today, Parvaiz Elahi has not said that the names given by Imran Khan for the FIR are correct,’ he added. The provincial minister further said that earlier the world knew Imran as a cricketer, now Imran has become infamous as a watch thief all over the world. The people are giving examples of his watch theft.

He said that as the Prime Minister, Imran brought disrepute for Pakistan. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan is threatening in speeches and in interviews, but behind the scenes Imran Khan and his party Leaders sending messages of apology.

