Imran’s narrative based on lies: Sherpao

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan’s narrative was based on lies in order to hide his poor performance from the people. He was speaking at a reception hosted at Watan Kor in Peshawar for Kohistan’s Harban-Bhasha tehsil’s newly elected chairman Asadullah Qureshi.

Aftab Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was now trying to divert the attention of the people from the performance of his government. “Imran Khan is trying to trigger a civil war in the country,” he remarked. The QWP leader said the ousted prime minister was inciting the youth to violence and creating anarchy. He added the country stood isolated due to the wrong foreign policy of the PTI government.

He said Imran Khan was maligning state institutions for his vested interests. “Imran Khan is dragging state institutions into politics,” he added. Aftab Sherpao said Imran Khan undermined state institutions in his rule while his policies caused inflation. “Due to his flawed policies, Imran Khan pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy,” he maintained, adding that even though the PTI government took huge loans, it could not revive the economy.

Aftab Sherpao said there was a dire need to inform the youth about the fallout of the ill-conceived policies of Imran Khan, who deceived the nation by telling lies. “We need to expose his lies,” he added. He said the new government should introduce electoral reforms at the earliest to pave the way for holding a free, fair and transparent election so that the people could elect their true representatives. He recalled that his party had served all parts of the province particularly Kohistan that received forest royalty due to their efforts. He promised that the QWP would spare no effort to work for the uplift of the hitherto underdeveloped areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.