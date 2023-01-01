Imran’s non-bailable warrants issued

ISLAMABAD (APP): A lower court of Islamabad on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the female judge threatening case and directed the police to produce the accused before it on March 29.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Raheem also rejected Imran Khan’s request for a one-time exemption from the appearance. The court in its verdict, which was first reserved and later announced, said it had granted several opportunities to Imran Khan for appearance in his personal capacity and every time he requested for exemption.

It cited that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also declared the non-appearance of the accused on the excuse of security as irrelevant and ordered him to appear before the court on March 13. The accused had again requested for exemption from attendance on Monday. The court observed that the exemption request from appearance in a personal capacity was inappropriate and due to which the court was issuing non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan.

It said that it would also serve notices to respondents on March 29, in the PTI chief’s acquittal plea. At the outset of the hearing, the judge remarked that the court had summoned the accused to share copies of the case documents and he had to appear in person so that the trial could proceed.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Intizar Panjutha argued that there were security threats to the former prime minister as he had already faced an attack in Wazirabad. Moreover he was also not completely fit to appear before the court. He said the officials deputed for his client’s security had also been withdrawn and a petition had been filed before the Lahore High Court in that regard. He prayed to the court to grant a one-time exemption from attendance to Imran Khan.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi, on the occasion, opposed the exemption request of Imran Khan. Imran Khan’s lawyer also filed an acquittal pea of his client. After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and later issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chairman.

It may be mentioned that the Margalla Police Station Islamabad had registered a first information report against the PTI chief for his threatening remarks about Judge Zeba Chaudhry at a public gathering at F-9 Park.

LHC suspends Imran’s arrest warrant in ECP contempt case: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended the bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Fawad Hussain Chaudhry in the ECP’s contempt case.

The three-member LHC bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, in its verdict, ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue the proceedings within its jurisdiction as the LHC would not interfere in them. The court said any party could challenge the Election Commission’s decision.

The ECP had issued bailable arrest warrants for the two PTI leaders for their “contemptuous” remarks against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The four-member ECP bench comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hasan Bharwana, and Justice (Retd) Ikram Ullah Khan had issued the order following the non-appearance of the PTI leaders in the case proceedings.