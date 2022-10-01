Imran’s politics nearing end, says Chandio

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Moula Bux Chandio Saturday while criticizing PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that his political career is about to end.

Senator Chandio said that the attitude former premier Imran Khan has adopted is going to end his political career. He said that this kind of attitude is a very major hindrance in the way of the country’s progress and stability.

“Imran Khan has been exposed in his recent Audio Leaks Scandal before the whole nation,” said Chandio Moula Bux Chandio said that all the politicians are disappointed by Imran Khan’s behaviour and his attitude towards politics and the country.