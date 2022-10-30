Imran’s politics of ‘lies’ would not attract people’s support, says Senator Rubina

PESHAWAR (APP): “Imran Niazi’s politics of lies would not attract the Pakistani people,” said the Provincial President of the Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing Senator Rubina Khalid here on Sunday.

Talking to the media, here, PPP Senator Rubina Khalid said that the aim of the”‘rioters’ long march” was to divide the Pakistani nation and spread negative propaganda against the state institutions. Those who brought a crowd of millions to Islamabad could only gather a few thousand people, the people had once again rejected their narrative, added Senator Rubina Khalid.

The Imran-led PTI wanted to “destabilize the country by including armed people in the crowd”, adding their wish would never be fulfilled, said Senator Rubina Khalid.

Senator Rubina Khalid alleged that he [Imran] wanted to attack the integrity and peace of the country and “had become a “threat” to the country.

“If Imran Khan thinks that he would increase the pressure on the institutions, which in turn will put pressure on the federal government, then this is his erroneous misunderstanding,” said the Provincial President of the Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing Senator Rubina Khalid .

