Imran’s pre-aresst bail: Is this facility available to every Pakistani?

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon while reacting to Imran Niazi pre arrest bail approval said that Imran Niazi got bail on Sunday. Is this facility available to every Pakistani?

On his Twitter account, the minister reminded that Imran Khan always stated in his speeches that he is not afraid of arrests. ‘ Then , why is he hiding in the protection of Punjab, KPK Police and DSNG’S of selected news channels since last night?’ , he asked.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the relief activities of the Sindh government are under way which will continue till the rehabilitation of all the flood striken people. He added that in last 24 hours 43259 more families has been given ration bags which rises the number to 1193901 families who got ration bags. In a press statement regarding the relief activities on Sunday, the provincial minister said that 5900 tents, 17500 tarpaulins, 5500 mosquito nets, 51999 solar lights, 2400 kitchen sets have been distributed among the flood affectees in last 24 hours.

He said 750 families in Dadu were provided ration bags, similarly 1000 in Matiari, 500 in Jacobabad, 500 in Qamber Shahdadkot, 6300 in Larkana, 2000 in Nowshehro Feroze, 3850 in Sanghar, 4500 in Hyderabad, 3000 in Sajawal, 9100 in Tando Alahyar , 3000 Thatta, 3000 Shikarpur , Mirpur Khas 2000, in Tharparkar 3500 families were provided ration bags.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that till now 397097 tents, 422784 plastic tarpaulins, 2779738 mosquito nets, 782388 liters of mineral water, 54666 kitchen sets and other items have been provided to the victims. He further said that flood victims are continuing to return to their homes. In the last 24 hours, another 7207 people have returned to their homes from the relief camps. The district administrations are providing transport and ration to the victims returning to their homes from the relief camps.

He said that 357,855 people, including 115,209 children and 87,716 women still residing in the relief camps/tent cities established across the province who were being provided two times a day cooked food and health facilities. Regarding flows of river Indus, Sharjeel Memon said that the inflow at Guddu barrage is 60400 cusecs and outflow at 46800 cusecs. The inflow at Sukkur Barrage is 45200 cusecs and outflow at 33900 cusecs, while upstream Kotri barrage is flowing at 131400 cusecs and Kotri down stream recorded at 100600 cusecs.

