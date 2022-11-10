Imran’s sons arrive in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Suleman Khan— who live in the United Kingdom with their mother Jemima Goldsmith — arrived in Lahore on Thursday to visit Imran, according to PTI Lahore’s Twitter account.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal received them at Lahore airport after which the sons left for Zaman Park to see their father. Imran’s sons last visited Pakistan in 2016. Their visit comes after the assassination attempt on him at Wazirabad last week.

Imran and other senior party leaders — including Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Ahmed Chattha, and Omer Meyer — were injured during an assassination attempt on Nov 4, 2022 when they were showered with bullets during PTI’s long march at Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk. The party chairman suffered from several injuries on his legs and was treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. He is currently recovering at his Zaman Park residence and plans to continue his long march.

Imran also mentioned during his interview with British television presenter Piers Morgan that his sons were “quite worried” when they came to know about the attack. He had talked to them after reaching the hospital and also talked to his ex-wife, who was relieved to know about Imran’s safe condition.

Related