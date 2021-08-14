In Afghanistan, in a black turban

Kirill Krivosheev & Pavel Tarasenko

From Afghanistan, all new areas of which are being taken over by the Taliban, a mass evacuation of foreigners begins. The authorities of a number of Western co-untries on Friday anno-unced plans to close emb-assies and remove their citizens from the Islamic republic. The Pentagon is urgently sending 3,000 troops to Kabul to ensure the safe evacuation of the Americans. The Afghans themselves are fleeing en masse from the areas occupied by the Taliban, and whoever can – from the country. Meanwhile, the international community continues to search for options to put pressure on the Taliban, but it cannot find new recipes. The idea of military intervention, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured, is not currently being considered.

Emergency evacuation

News of the transfer of the next administrative centers of Afghanistan to the control of the Taliban mov-ement continued on Friday. It was reported about the fall of Tarinkot, Kalat, Firuzkukh, Puli Alam (only 50 km from Kabul). In the evening, the Al-Mayadin TV channel broadcasting from Beirut announced: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is preparing an emergency appeal to the nation and even “can leave the country at any time.”

Against this background, news agencies were reporting on the closure of emb-assies, as well as the imp-ending evacuation of diplomats and other foreigners, all day long. So, on Friday night Moscow time, it bec-ame known about the decision to urgently send 3 tho-usand American soldiers to Afghanistan – that is, more than there were at the begi-nning of the year. Vanguard troops began arriving in Kabul on Friday evening.

Such a large-scale contingent was needed in order to ensure the export of so-me American diplomats and other US citizens from Afghanistan. But even the-se 3 thousand are not the limit.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, from 3,500 to 4,000 troops will be transferred to Kuw-ait as a reserve, and another 1,000 to Qatar, where they will help issue immigrant visas to Afghans who work-ed for the American government and are now forced to flee their homeland.

Recall that the existence of plans to evacuate the American embassy became known to the media the other day, but the diplomats themselves argue that such a definition is inappropriate. “This is not an evacuation, not a full-scale withdrawal. This is a reduction in our civilian presence, “State Department spokesman Ned Price said at the briefing.

Another 600 troops are sent to Afghanistan for the same purposes by Great Britain. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Defense of this country, Ben Wallace, uttered words that had never sounded openly before, although, perhaps, they were on the minds of many Western politicians. “I felt it was wrong to do that. As an international community, we may still pay for this, ”he said of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban, the condition of which was the withdrawal of all foreign troops. In addition, Mr. Wallace voiced the fear, which Russian diplomats and security forces have repeated over and over again, that other terrorist groups besides the Taliban could gain strength amid instability in Afghanistan: “I am deeply concerned that failed states provide fertile ground for the emergence of such people … Of course, al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization,”B” ) may return. “

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the staff of the German diplomatic mission will be reduced to the “absolute minimum” that will only allow it to function. But the Canadian embassy, apparently, will be completely evacuated and then closed. In any case, this was reported by the AP agency, citing a source. The security of the operation will also be ensured by the military sent to the special mission. The Norwegian and Danish embassies will also be closed – the foreign ministers of the two countries announced this openly.

Meanwhile, the issue of evacuating the Russian embassy in Kabul is not being considered.

Zamir Kabulov, director of the second department of Asia of the Russian Foreign Ministry, who had just returned from a meeting on Afghanistan in Doha, told TASS agency about this . He also said that the current successes of the Taliban do not yet guarantee their capture of Kabul “in the foreseeable future.” Note that a day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed with the assessment that the Afghan capital could fall within one to three months.

Nikita Ishchenko, press attaché of the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan, did not answer a Kommersant’s question about what kind of security measures Russian diplomats are currently taking. At the same time, he made it clear that the embassy is working in full force, and the restrictions are not related to the Taliban, but to the COVID-19 pandemic: “In case of receiving applications from Russian citizens, the embassy immediately responds to take all the necessary measures. Departures are permitted subject to strict epidemiological measures. In connection with the spread of coronavirus, meetings at the embassy are kept to a minimum and are held in the event of an urgent business need. “

Do not get a haircut or get vaccinated

The world community has few ideas on how to st-op the advance of the Taliban towards the Afghan capital. Moreover, as Bri-tish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday ev-ening, military intervention in the situation in Afgha-nistan is not being considered.

“What we can definitely do is work with our partners in the region and around the world who share an interest in ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a hotbed of terror again,” he told Sky News.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke on Friday in his traditionally restrained style, noting: “We continue to assess developments on the ground and are in constant contact with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the international community. Our goal is to support the Afghan government and security forces as much as possible. ” The NATO secretary general decided not to specify what kind of support he was talking about.

Basically, the stake is now being placed on convincing the militants that the seizure of power by force will again make them world outcasts, and the formation of a coalition government, on the contrary, will allow them to legalize.

This idea was expressed the day before by American diplomats, and now they plan to consolidate it in a statement by the UN Security Council. Accor-ding to diplomatic sources of the Reuters agency, the draft document is already ready. It was developed by Norway, which has already tried to participate in the Afghan settlement, and a more unexpected participant – Estonia. The text, which is now under consideration, condemns the seizures of Afghan cities, which lead to casualties among the civilian population, “strongly declares that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not recognized by the UN, and de-clares that the organization does not support or support the establishment of any government in Afghanistan, imposed by military force, or the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ”. Recall that the Taliban called their government, which de facto operated from 1996 to 2001, as the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

However, not everyone believes that the lack of progress in the negotiation process is solely the fault of the Taliban. Russian diplomats are increasingly criticizing the government in Kabul for this. “It’s one thing to come to an agreement, and another thing is to implement it. And this depends not only on the Taliban, but also on the current Kabul government, which finally must take its wits and begin meaningful negotiations. They made it past the time we got, ”Zamir Kabulov said on Friday. Yesterday there was new evidence of what exactly the Afghans got with the return of the Taliban. Thus, the Afghan TV channel “Shamshad” reported: having seized the eastern province of Paktia, the militants banned vaccination against COVID-19 there. And a resident of the province of Takhar Abdulhalek Takhari told RIA Novosti:

New Taliban laws impose restrictions on everyone. Young people are forced to wear certain types of clothing and are not allowed to cut their hair. Telephones are also checked, and people are punished if they are found in possession of things that are prohibited and inappropriate from the Taliban’s point of view. ”

In the capital, meanwhile, on the whole, “ordinary Kabul life” is still going on. The journalist and blogger Ilya Varlamov, one of the few Russians who came to the city in the midst of the most serious Taliban offensive in 20 years, told Kommersant about this. “Absolutely all restaurants, markets are open, and on Friday, weddings are held throughout the city, as always. All the halls, where hundreds of guests gather, have been packed since the morning, there are a lot of cars around them – as well as near the mosques, where Friday prayers take place, ”he said. However, some evidence of the difficult situation in the country, according to Mr. Varlamov, is still there: “In the city there are refugees who occupy city parks. They travel in buses and cars that are easy to recognize – blankets and pillows are attached to the roofs. The buses are completely packed and carry about twice as many passengers as there are seats in the cabin. ” To fly from Afghanistan to another country, according to Ilya Varlamov, is not easy now:

“There are many families at the Kabul airport with 10-15 suitcases – they are obviously going one way. As a result, tickets remain only for business class, for several thousand dollars. “