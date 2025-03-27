In Beijing, France FM urges ‘powerful’ ties with China

BEIJING (AFP) : France’s foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot called for a “powerful Franco-Chinese partnership” amid geopolitical turmoil, as he met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday for talks on the war in Ukraine and Beijing’s trade row with Europe.

China has said it hopes this week’s visit by Barrot will see the countries deepen cooperation in a world facing “turbulence and transformation”.

It has said the two sides will discuss ways to “jointly resist unilateralism and the resurgence of the law of the jungle” — a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump, whose return to the White House in January has rocked the international order.

Paris expects the talks will focus on a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine, which Beijing has never condemned, as well as the Middle East conflict and trade tensions between China and the European Union.

Barrot met top Chinese diplomat Wang at Beijing’s ornate Diaoyutai guesthouse on Thursday morning.

The two shook hands in front of large French and Chinese flags, then entered a room for closed-door discussions.

Barrot kicked off the day with a visit to the Beijing Language and Culture University, where he addressed students, touting the benefits of learning French and strong ties between the two countries.

“More than ever, the current context requires a powerful Franco-Chinese partnership in the service of geopolitical stability, prosperity and the future of our planet,” he told the students.

In the afternoon, he will hold a meeting with an as-yet-unnamed senior official.

Pressure on Russia

Barrot will then head to economic powerhouse Shanghai, where he will on Friday inaugurate a hydrogen production plant built by the Air Liquide group and participate in a Franco-Chinese business forum.

Beijing has said it will use the visit “to consolidate political mutual trust”.

France and China have sought to boost ties in recent years, but Paris has also pressed Beijing on its relations with Moscow, which have strengthened since the invasion of Ukraine.

China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict.

But China is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war, which it has never condemned.

Barrot’s visit to China comes as part of a wider tour of Asia, including stops in Indonesia and Singapore.

In the Southeast Asian city state on Wednesday, he warned the threat of Russian aggression in Europe was “not theoretical”.

“Its aggressivity over the past three years has extended way beyond Ukraine itself,” Barrot told journalists.