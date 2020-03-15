In contact with PTI, PMLQ members, claims Rana Tanveer

F.P. Report

MURIDKE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Tanveer has claimed that PML-N is in contact with several members of PML-Q and PTI.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer expressed these views in a special conversation with a private television channel.

He claimed that MPAs of PML-N who met CM Punjab were already in contact with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and they also met Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

He added that a member who met Usman Buzdar has written a letter of loyalty to Nawaz Sharif.

He also criticized government and said that government has no economic policy and claimed that MQM is about to launch protest against government.

Answering a question, he said that political parties remain in contact and claimed that members of PTI and its allies including PML-Q are in contact with PML-N.

PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif is still in critical condition. He announced that President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif will return to the country later this month.

On the other hand, Rana Tanveer acknowledged that government made correct decisions to prevent spread of coronavirus.