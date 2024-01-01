In Eid Message, Islamic Emirate leader stresses Sharia, security, unity

KABUL (TOLONews): On the eve of Eid al-Adha, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, said in an Eid message that the interim government seeks to establish political and economic relations with all countries within the framework of Islamic Sharia.

The leader of the Islamic Emirate urged all citizens to “protect and serve” the Islamic system.

In part of his message, he mentioned that since the Islamic Emirate came to power, the security and rights of all Afghan citizens have been ensured, Islamic Sharia is being implemented, and the country’s territories are secure.

Although Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada did not mention the reopening of schools and universities for girls, he added that necessary actions have been taken to expand religious schools.

This message, published by Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, called on the people to be grateful for the security and the Sharia system in Afghanistan.

The leader of the Islamic Emirate emphasized: “In our country, Islamic brotherhood and unity have been strengthened, and public assets such as mines, land, forests, and other properties are safeguarded as public wealth.”

In part of his message, he mentioned that unity in Afghanistan is ensured, and he also invited people to stand together in solidarity.

The leader of the Islamic Emirate said: “Let’s stand together with unity and sincerity to protect these achievements, stand by each other like brothers, thwart the enemy’s conspiracies, appreciate the security, prosperity, development, and the ruling Sharia system, and work for its further strengthening and consolidation.”

He also referred to the issue of Gaza and called on other countries to fulfill their responsibilities to prevent this great crime.