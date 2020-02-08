In-house change could be beginning of major step forward: JUI-F chief

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that in-house change could be a beginning of the major step forward, and also they are not in favor of dividing the opposition but they will not leave the battleground.

While talking to media, he expressed that the major parties of the country disappointed by voting in favor of the government but they will not leave the public alone in this difficult time.

He went on to say that if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is going to remain quite here (Pakistan) then it is better to serve her father abroad at least.

JUI-F chief said that he will not leave the hand of former premier Nawaz Sharif and will hold a national convention in Islamabad on March 1 along with a march in Karachi. He also announced to stage a huge public demonstration in Lahore on March 19 and Rehbar committee will also hold a protest in Karachi on March 23.

“We have vowed to stand with the common man but the misery among the people will prevail until the unjust and incompetent rules are holding powers,” he said. He expressed to save the country from the incompetent leaders, saying that a common person is going through a phase of utter despair where no one can even buy food and clothes for their children and are fed up of this rising inflation.

He continued saying that neither the US nor the World Bank helped Pakistan while the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is holding the country by its neck. “The state will lose its existence if the economy collapses, the survival depends on the economic power of the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman expressed that the current leadership handed over Kashmir to the Modi who is exercising barbarism there. “Due to the failed strategy of our rulers, the Modi government raided the occupied valley”, he said, adding that they showed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren all over the country.