In Nangarhar, IECC receives 32 complaints

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Thirty-two complains have been registered before and after the launch of the election campaign in eastern Nangarhar province, the Independent Election Complaints Commission (IECC) said on Sunday.

The launch of the campaign by candidates ahead of the scheduled time, as well as pasting pictures and posters on government and private properties are some of the complaints registered with the Nangarhar branch of the IECC.

Local IECC head Shakib Kamjo told reporters here that 26 complains were related to the launch of the election campaign ahead of schedule and all had been addressed. “Eleven persons have been fined, five warned and 10 others advised.”

Kamjo said six more complaints were received after the launch of the election campaign. The complaints would be addressed after the end of canvassing, the official explained.

Pasting photographs and posters on other candidates’ or on state and private properties are the objections to the election campaign in Nangarhar.

Kamjo asked candidates to fully respect election campaign rules and regulations. The violators would be dealt with under the law, the official warned,

He asked people to present proofs regarding violations committed by any candidate to the commission, which would act in line with the law against the candidates concerned.

