In spite of Russia: How Ukraine uses a nuclear fuel cemetery

Valery Mikhailov

During the Independence Day celebrations, the Ukrainian state-owned company Energoatom , which operates 15 nuclear power units at four Ukrainian nuclear power plants, announced that the first trains with spent nuclear fuel would soon go to the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF). True, until recently, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine promised that the first train with spent nuclear fuel would arrive exactly by August 24, but in the end the matter was limited to only a vivid presentation.

And although today the CSFSF is clearly not ready for operation and has not received permission from the regulator (State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate – SNRIU) to commission, in the case of Ukraine it cannot be ruled out that the storage facility will begin to fill with SNF contrary to common sense and the requirements of safety standards.

The question is what is the main reason for the haste in launching the CSFSF. Saving money that Ukraine is now transferring to Russia for temporary storage, and partially for reprocessing of its spent nuclear fuel? Political expediency? Or intentions in the near future to transfer the nuclear power plant at least to the partial ownership of “Western partners”?

It must be said that the opening of the CSFSF was repeatedly announced earlier, and on December 22 last year it even took place in a fake format. Then the management of Energoatom announced the opening of the first start-up complex of 15 storage facilities. Although in reality the storage equipment had not yet been installed, there was no permanent connection to the power supply, there were no physical protection, radiation monitoring, control and communication systems, even the 43-kilometer Vilcha – Yanov railway line, which had been successfully “decommunized” over the years of independence. has not yet been rebuilt. Since then, major visible imperfections have been eliminated.

But in early August, the management of Energoatom (along with assurances about the possibility of launching the CSFSF by the Independence Day) sent a letter to the American Holtec International, which is implementing the technical part of the project. The appeal listed complaints about delays in the delivery of auxiliary equipment for the certification of welding technology, leakage control systems, weld opening systems and other problems in the implementation of Holtec technology at NPP sites. The letter from “Energoatom” also says that 14 acts of non-conformity out of 24, drawn up based on the results of individual tests of Holtec International equipment carried out at power units, remain open. The company, in its response letter, has already accused Energoatom of delaying the commissioning tests.

In turn, SNRIU does not issue a permit to Energoatom to commission the CSFSF, since it considers the NPPs unprepared for SNF shipment due to the deplorable state of development and approval of a number of documents. In addition, SNRIU has no confidence that Energoatom as a licensee has the financial, material and other resources to maintain the required level of security in accordance with the license requirements. State-owned companies are blamed for the fact that they do not carry out all the necessary repairs of diesel generators of standby diesel power plants of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, and this creates risks for the timely exit of power units from repairs and the smooth passage of the autumn-winter period. The SNRIU also claims that Energoatom does not systematically implement the Comprehensive (Consolidated) Program for Enhancing the Safety of NPP Power Units.

In general, an oil painting. At the same time, at the official level, both the Ukrainian authorities and the leadership of Energoatom trumpet that in 2021 they will not renew the contract for the temporary export and reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel, which will save $ 200 million a year, and so on.

That is, spent nuclear fuel from the fuel of the Russian company TVEL from three Ukrainian nuclear power plants (the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has its own storage) is not exported to Russia this year. The matter is further complicated by the fact that two units of the South Ukrainian NPP have been partially using Westinghouse fuel since 2005, and it has never been exported to Russia.

Temporary storage facilities of three Ukrainian nuclear power plants are packed full of spent nuclear fuel. This is also confirmed by attempts in the first half of the year to agree with Russian counterparties to extend the contract for temporary export not for a year, but for six months. The Russian side was not interested in such a proposal. The options are either to renew the Russian contract (which is unpleasant for the image), or to unload the spent nuclear fuel into an unprepared CSFSF, which is highly discouraged by the IAEA. In the usual case, this would mean that there is no choice: it is not accepted to quarrel with the IAEA.

But Ukraine is a special case. In it, the West sets up experiments and turns a blind eye to almost any pranks of the local administration.

In addition, the “Western partners” are interested in the earliest possible commissioning of the CSFSF. Having a working repository opens up a whole range of perspectives for them.

First, continue to take over the local nuclear fuel market. Now it is already loaded into seven out of 15 blocks, in the near future – into ten.

Secondly, to continue the construction of the CSFSF, which, even at the level of plans, should have cost Ukraine $ 1.5 billion, and in fact – several times more expensive. Construction should last until 2040 and, of course, will devour all the savings from the non-transportation of spent nuclear fuel to Russia. After all, the operation of the CSFSF also costs money, and a lot. According to real calculations, Energoatom will incur extra costs due to the construction and operation of the CSFSF at least until the end of the 2040s. And then there will be no nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Thirdly, CSFSF is necessary to transfer Ukrainian nuclear power plants, even if they are partially owned by “Western partners”: it is clear that they will not depend on Russia for temporary storage and reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel. And how can one not be surprised at the striking coincidence – the urgent corporatization of the state-owned company Energoatom. It should be understood that in Ukrainian conditions corporatization is not about management, but about privatization. One more question: will the commissioning of the CSFSF affect the deadlines for the return from Russia of spent nuclear fuel and processed nuclear waste transferred for temporary storage, which have long been violated by Ukraine?

As for the vitrified waste, which Ukraine had to collect since 2010, it has not built storage facilities for them. And now he also makes claims that this is not entirely her waste, since FSUE PA Mayak processes mixed waste – both from VVER-440 reactors (including the Rovno NPP ) and from research and industrial reactors, submarine reactors and so on.

Ukraine is also keeping quiet about the return of temporarily stored spent nuclear fuel from VVER-1000 reactors of three Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Moreover, there are suspicions that, having acquired its own CSFSF (even risky in operation, since it has not been brought to mind), the Ukrainian side will be even less willing to negotiate the return of its spent nuclear fuel and waste. This creates a problem for Russia.