In the US, change must come through ballots, not bullets

Dalia Al-Aqidi

On Saturday, a profoundly sorrowful and dark chapter in the history of the US was written; a day that will be remembered with heavy hearts and grave reflection. The entire nation was left in a state of shock and disbelief as news spread of an unimaginable act of violence against one of its most prominent political figures.

Former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump found himself the target of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. This heinous act occurred mere days before he was set to officially accept the Republican nomination for a third time, an event eagerly anticipated by his supporters. The rally, meant to be a celebration of democracy and political engagement, was instead plunged into chaos and terror as a sudden barrage of gunfire erupted.

The sound of gunshots reverberated through the crowd, setting off a wave of panic and fear. Attendees screamed out of fear for their own lives and that of their leader. Amid this commotion, a bloodied Trump, struck by a bullet that grazed his ear, was quickly encircled by Secret Service agents.

In the immediate aftermath, Americans across the country were glued to their televisions, laptops and phone screens, anxiously seeking updates. The harrowing images of the former president on the ground, the terrified screams of the crowd and the relentless sound of gunfire played over and over, etching themselves into the collective memory of the nation. Each frame, each cry, each echo of violence was a chilling reminder of the fragility of the American democratic institutions and the real dangers that political leaders face.

This is not the country its citizens know and love — a nation founded on the principles of freedom, liberty and democracy. Such an atrocity is fundamentally incompatible with the core values they hold dear. The very essence of the republic is challenged when political violence rears its ugly head. It is imperative that no one, for even a moment, believes this is acceptable or justifiable.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump articulated the collective disbelief and condemnation felt by many. “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he wrote. Trump further detailed the traumatic experience, stating: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” before describing the immediate pain and shock as the bullet tore through his skin.

This assassination attempt brings back painful memories of past political violence in America, most notably the attempt on President Ronald Reagan’s life in 1981. It also recalls the tragic assassinations of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and his brother, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in 1968.

The echoes of history stretch further back to the assassinations of Presidents Abraham Lincoln in 1865, James Garfield in 1881 and William McKinley in 1901, as well as the attempt on Theodore Roosevelt’s life in 1912. These moments of national tragedy remind us of the profound impact that such violence has on the collective American psyche.

President Joe Biden spoke with his opponent on the phone on Saturday night, just hours after the assassination attempt. This rare conversation between the two leaders underscored the gravity of the situation. Addressing reporters, Biden conveyed his deep concern and condemnation of the violent act. “I’ve been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government as to the situation based on what we know now,” he said, emphasizing the seriousness with which the incident was being treated at the highest levels of government.

“Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick,” he continued, his voice reflecting the nation’s shock and dismay. “It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country,” the Democratic president added, highlighting the urgent need for national solidarity and a united stand against political violence.

In the immediate aftermath of the shocking event, leaders from both sides of the political divide quickly sent their prayers and called for calm. This bipartisan show of support underscored the gravity of the situation and the shared belief in the sanctity of democratic processes. Democratic Party leaders, in particular, were swift and unequivocal in denouncing the heinous act, recognizing the broader implications for the nation’s stability and unity.

The FBI has identified the now-deceased shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The motive behind his dreadful actions remains a mystery.

Many pressing questions remain unanswered. What led Crooks to carry out this despicable act? Was he associated with any extremist organizations? Furthermore, why did the Secret Service fail to secure the event effectively? Attendees had raised alarms, so why did agents not take preventive measures instead of merely responding when the shots were fired? These questions point to critical concerns about security measures and the lapses that enabled this shocking event to occur.

At the end of this horrific day, we are left with the grim reality: one male Trump supporter has lost his life and two others remain critically injured. This chilling incident underscored a terrifying truth — a mere inch was all that stood between the nation and the brink of a possible civil war.

In a republic that stands as a beacon for the free world, change must be pursued through ballots, not bullets.