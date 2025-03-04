In Türkiye, waiting for Ramadan pide means much more than you think

ISTANBUL (AA) : As the call to prayer echoes across the Turkish streets, a long-standing tradition is unfolding in bakeries around the country. The aroma of “Ramadan pide,” a traditional Turkish bread, wafts through the air, drawing locals into long lines as they eagerly wait to break their fast with the warm, fragrant loaves. This ritual, which marks the holy month of Ramadan, is not merely about bread – it’s about community, family and memories that transcend generations.

For Özcan Tasçi, a veteran baker with 44 years of experience, the days leading up to iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast, are both exhausting and exhilarating.

“Ramadan is a busy time for us,” says Taşçı, his voice tinged with both pride and fatigue. “But it’s a month of abundance, a time when the bread we bake feels different. It’s more than just flour and water – it’s the spirit of the month that makes it special.”

“Ramazan pide is more than just a delicacy – it’s a symbol of Ramadan itself.” (Shutterstock Photo)

At his bakery, the process begins well before the sun sets. It’s a grueling, labor-intensive routine that starts at noon when large containers of flour are prepared and the dough is kneaded with care for about an hour. The bread is then left to rest before being divided into portions and topped with either sesame seeds or a glistening egg wash – customized for the preferences of each customer. Once the dough is shaped, the ovens, often wood-burning ones in traditional bakeries, are stoked to reach the perfect temperature. The bread is baked just in time for iftar, filling the air with an irresistible scent.

The true beauty of Ramadan pide lies not just in its taste but in the way it brings people together. As the oven door swings open, releasing puffs of warm air, locals like Fethi Yılmaz, who is waiting patiently in line, are reminded of childhood memories.

“The smell of pide brings me back to my childhood,” Yılmaz says with a nostalgic smile. “Waiting for it, the sense of anticipation – this is what Ramadan is all about. It takes us to a simpler time.”

For Yılmaz, the act of waiting in line is more than a necessity – it’s a moment to reconnect with neighbors and friends, creating a sense of camaraderie that is as much a part of the experience as the bread itself.

Serkan Kara, another local resident, echoes this sentiment. “There’s a unique joy in this,” he says. “It’s not just about getting your pide. It’s about being part of something bigger. Ramadan brings everyone together.”

As people of all ages line up outside the bakery, the simple act of waiting becomes an unspoken bond, bridging gaps between strangers and rekindling old friendships.

For Mehmet Coşkun, another baker who works tirelessly in the kitchen, the satisfaction comes from seeing the smiles on customers’ faces as they leave the bakery with their freshly baked loaves. “It’s a lot of hard work,” Coşkun admits. “We knead the dough for an hour, work long shifts from morning till night, but when I see people enjoying the bread, all the exhaustion fades away.”

The process of making Ramadan pide is deceptively simple – just flour, yeast, salt and water – but the magic lies in the technique and care the bakers put into their work.

Pide doughs are lined up before being baked at a bakery during the holy month of Ramadan, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

The resulting bread is soft on the inside with a crisp, golden exterior, the perfect complement to the savory meals enjoyed during iftar. The sesame seeds or egg wash give the pide a rich, indulgent flavor and the ritual of breaking the fast with a warm loaf of bread adds a sense of celebration to each bite.

But Ramazan pide is more than just a delicacy – it’s a symbol of Ramadan itself. It is a reminder of the importance of community. As the bakeries across Türkiye work at full capacity, the long lines outside are evidence of the significance of this bread in Turkish culture. The act of waiting in line is a ritual of its own, with people exchanging greetings, sharing stories and reminiscing about past Ramadans.

The role of bakers like Taşçı and Coşkun extends far beyond the walls of their bakeries. They are the custodians of a centuries-old tradition. As the month winds down and the last pides are sold, bakers will rest for a brief moment, knowing they have been part of something far greater than their craft. They have helped create a tradition that nourishes not just the body but the spirit of a community.