Inauguration of Bachat Bazaar in Tando Jam, Hyderabad

Hyderabad:15 Nov.(H.O)_MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon has said that on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh it was decided to provide relief to the people by organizing Bachat bazaars and this initiative was started from Hyderabad by organizing Bachat bazaars at different areas of the district today.

He said that such Bachat bazaars would be organized in other cities of the province so that people could be provided essential commodities including flour, sugar, lentils on discount prices as compare to market prices.

He was talking to the media men after inaugurating Bachat bazaar in his constituency at Tando Jam, Hyderabad today.

He said that it was in our manifesto to provide relief as much as possible to the people specially poor segment of the society therefore Bachat bazaars were being organized in Hyderabad. Lauding the performance of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Sharjeel Memon said that Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was the people-friendly officer and under his command officers of District Hyderabad were performing well.

He said that concerned officers had been directed to make price control committees functional and to ensure the sell of essential commodities including flour, sugar, lentils, milk, meat, chicken on government fixed prices, concerned officers had also been directed to ensure implementation on SOPs for COVID-19 and no one should be allowed to enter in the Bachat bazaars without mask, he added. He also appealed to the people not to go Bachat bazaars without mask as taking safety measures were compulsory to keep ourselves safe from COVID-19. The DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad (Rural) Qandeel Fatima were also present at the occasion.

