Inciting violence is act of enmity against nation: Malik Ahmed Khan

F.P. Report

KASUR: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan criticised the PTI government, stating that it had failed to deliver in Punjab.

Addressing a public gathering in Khaj Hathar, he asserted that those igniting chaos in the country could not be its well-wishers.

He highlighted the resurgence of terrorism and accused certain political elements of fueling unrest.

He assured that the government and security forces remain committed to maintaining peace.

Khan condemned attacks on the economy and the military, labeling them as acts of betrayal.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for preventing economic collapse and steering Pakistan towards progress.

He also lauded Maryam Nawaz for her initiatives, providing laptops and books to students instead of weapons.

He highlighted Punjab’s development was evident in education and health, agriculture and infrastructure projects launched over the past year.