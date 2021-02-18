Inclusion of number of projects for financial year recommended by NA body

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On February 18th, National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat gave its recommendation on the issue of number of projects for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2021-22 of the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division and their attached/sub-ordinate departments.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs; Ali Nawaz Awan, Tahir Sadiq, Uzma Riaz, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mohsin Dawar, Aliya Kamran, Special Secretaries, Cabinet and Establishment Divisions and other officers of concerned departments.

Regarding the preparing of report on the issue, the Committee directed the management of those departments whose projects were left for further discussions to prepare detailed report on each project and made them available to the Committee accordingly.

Additionally, it also decided to discuss the left over PSDP proposals in its next meeting, while taking notice of the allegations leveled against the Manager of Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) Karachi.

Mentioning the issue the committee directed the Managing Director, PCP to look into the issues personally, redress the grievances of complainants and submit the report to the committee within thirty days.

A delegation of CBA Union of PCP also met the committee and lodged complaints against misbehavior of Manager PCP Karachi with the staff, adding that

it was alleged that the said Manager had not only removed 11 employees from services without observing legal norms but dislodged them from their official residences.

The said Manager was also involved in causing loss of business to the department.

The committee directed the Establishment Division and Ministry of Law to speed up finalization of their proposals there-upon on the said Bill and submit the same to the Committee in the next meeting, taking into consideration the Constitutional Amendment Bill as moved by Aliya Kamran, MNA, regarding amendment in Article 27.