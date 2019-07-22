Incompetent PM should have also told US community about his govt performance: Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan should have also told the Pakistani community in United States about incompetent performance of his government, on Monday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb this in a reaction after PM Imran addressed Pakistani community in United States. She said that the country is suffering due to unemployment and business issues.

Earlier, while addressing the Pakistani community, PM Imran said that “Plunderers of national wealth are desperately seeking NRO, I will not let accountability go.”

Imran Khan said that the previous rulers would have to return the looted money if they wanted to get rid of jail or go abroad.