Incompetent rulers cannot run country, economy: Bilawal Bhutto

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the incompetent rulers have ruined the lives of masses.

Addressing the party’s die-hard workers in Lahore on Sunday, he said that the incompetent rulers cannot run country and economy, adding that the situation in the country is worsening.

The PPP chairman said that the incumbent government has increase the burden of inflation on the public, adding that the government has given nothing but unemployment and inflation to public.

Bilawal went on to say that the country’s lower class is suffering and the incumbent government is creating problems for the labour class.

He further claimed the economic policies of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP are completely different, adding that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s government had also not spent on the poor people.

“We want to bring poor-friendly policy,” he said.