Dr. Abdus Sattar Abbasi

Inconsistent national priorities cannot pave the way to prosperity and growth. We did not learn from recent history of nations who progressed significantly and now dictating global dynamics. Number of studies spanning over decades and living examples of countries emerged in last few decades as new global players clearly indicate that education, health, environment, lower government spending and rule of law are keys to swift developments. Unfortunately our budget documents of last three years clearly indicate our negligence in key areas of health, education and environment. Our spending on health has declined by 15% during this period, which clearly suggests lack of interest of current regime to ensure access of masses to the necessary services to maintain good health.

There has always been absolute consensus throughout the history on education’s role in the development of any society. However, it is not less than a surprise that there is sharp decline of 17% during last three years in our function-wise expenditure on education affairs and services. Who can believe that a nation with such an inconsistent priorities can survive let alone compete unprecedented knowledge based challenges of 21st century. Our rhetoric about environment seems mockery when official documents indicate drop of more than 100% in our expenditure on environment protection from 1228 million rupees in 2017-18 to 470 million rupees in 2019-20. We all witnessed heated claims of reducing the expenses of running the government. Nevertheless, figures on table indicate more than 7% increase in the expenditure on running the civil government in 2019-20 as compared to 2017-18.

Strengthening the rule of law remains a major objective of any government. World Justice Project (WJP) identifies eight factors that constitute rule of law including constraints on government power, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice. WJP Index 2020 defines the rule of law as “a durable system of laws, institutions, norms and community commitment that delivers accountability, just laws, open government and accessible & impartial dispute resolution”. The index argues that effective rule of law reduces corruption, combats poverty and diseases, and protects people from injustices. These issues affect us all thus everyone is a stakeholder in the rule of law. Our hopes to establish rule of law in the country are at the verge of collapse with recent ranking of Pakistan at number 122 among 128 countries in WJP’s Rule of Law Index 2020 with one point down from previous position. WJP suggests that every component of the state and private sector are accountable to establish rule of law in society.

According to the report rule of law demands that laws are clear, publicized, and stable; are applied evenly; and protect fundamental rights, including the security of persons and contract, property, and human rights. Widespread anxiety in our society about selected justice, violation of fundamental rights and fragile individual protection are manifested in this latest report.

Prosperity depends on inclusive societies, open economies and empowered people to reduce inequalities, improve living standards, and better governance. Our position on prosperity index remains unpleasant.

Our performance on all 12 indicators of World Prosperity Index is dreadful. Pakistan ranked at 140 among 167 countries studied around the globe on twelve variables including safety & security, personal freedom, governance, social capital, investment environment, enterprise conditions, market access & infrastructure, economic quality, living conditions, health, education and natural environment. Countries like Papua New Guinea, Gambia, Djibouti, Rwanda and Moldova performed much better than Pakistan on Prosperity Index.

You should not be surprised that despite exceptional hue and cry about the ‘billion tree tsunami’ we are just at the bottom among 167 countries included in the study.

Unfortunately we cannot find any Muslim country among top 35 countries on Prosperity Index. UAE and Malaysia are ranked 40 and 41 respectively. Turkey stands at number 91 and Saudi Arabia despite exceptional affluence ranked as the 71st country in terms of prosperity, and tribally failed to extend fundamental human needs to their people.

The index defines the safety & security as, “the degree to which conflict, terror, and crime have destabilized the security of individuals”. Personal freedom means, “country-wide progress towards basic legal rights, individual liberties, and social tolerance”. Governance is, “the extent to which the governments operate effectively and without corruption”. Pakistan has been ranked at 156, 122 and 120 respectively on these three pillars of prosperity.

My special interest is in the variables of living conditions, health, and education. Because most of us were convince that priorities of previous governments were flawed due to extensive expenditure on infrastructure projects such as motorways, metros and overhead trains. It became a popular electoral ridicule to invest in these projects. It was emphasized that resources should be channelized towards direct human needs such as health and education to improve living conditions of masses.

World Prosperity Index validates inconsistent priorities of the government as analysed earlier through budget documents of last three years by ranking Pakistan as 127th and 133rd respectively in health and education. The health pillar in the index, “measures the extent to which people are healthy and have access to the necessary services to maintain good health”.

The component of education in the index measures, “enrolment, outcomes and quality across four stages of education from pre-primary to tertiary education and skills in the adult population”. Indices such as these do not expect top of the line performance of any country. These studies determine bare minimum requirements to meet fundamental societal needs. We cannot escape from these essential parameters to ensure prosperity and rule of law in the Country.

People at the helm of affairs have to exhibit real character and stand with their slogans and commitments. It is not the time to confuse masses with electoral jargons.

We all have to pursue and facilitate the political, legal, civilian and non-civilian administrative apparatus of the Country to deliver the bottom line of their manifestos and mandates to inculcate true prosperity and rule of law in Pakistan.