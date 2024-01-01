Increase govt employees salaries conditional on federal budget: PA

PESHAWAR (APP): The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made the increase in the salaries of government employees conditional on the federal budget.

Finance Minister Aftab Alam said this while responding the criticism of the opposition to support the protest of All Government Employees Association (AGEGA) in front of the provincial assembly in Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair on Wednesday.

He said that the provincial government will decide how much the salaries of the employees will be increased after the federal government. The Finance Minister ensured the House that a committee will be formed to address their concerns, adding the chief minister has been contacted in this regard.

Earlier, Adnan Wazir of JUIF said that the provincial government should hold dialogue with AGEGA to resolve the problem on priority basis. He said that their salaries were not increased according to inflation. He said that there are reports that beaton charge has been done by police which is injustice.

The Speaker Babar Salim Swati said that it is fake news and suerty has been given to them. Similarly, the opposition members termed the performance of the General Administration Department as poor and disappointing and said that KP House Islamabad is only a place for MPAs to use but we do not get rooms here as all the rooms have been occupied by bureaucracy and their families.

MPA Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Riaz Khan and Rehana Ismail of JUIF slammed the KP government for daily tranfers of bureaucrats and expenses. Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that the fuel for Deputy Commissioners has been reduced from 600 liters to 390 liters per month. He assured that he will personally check the allotment of rooms in KP House.

Meanwhile, more than Rs16 billion demands of grants of different departments were presented and the House approved it. Minister Excise and Narcotics Khaleequr Rehman told the House that the provincial government is taking tangible steps to contol drugs. Awareness seminars are holding in educational institutions, he said. Later, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till Thursday 2 pm.