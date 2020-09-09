Increasing Rape cases in Pakistan

Increasing Rape cases in Pakistan

The Frontier Post / September 9, 2020

Malik Javed Jabbar

KASHMORE: Rape is considered as a global problem and according to World Health Organization (WHO), every one in three women suffer from physical  or  sexual  violence  at  some  stage  in  their  life.  Pakistan  is  facing  increased  Malapertly  of  rape  cases  and  this  is  creating  a  sense  of  insecurity  among  women.  Punjab  province,  being  the  major  province  of  Pakistan  by  population,  has  recorded  more  cases  of  rape  than  any  other  province. 

Regardless  of several government and non-government efforts, such as Punjab Protection  of  Women  against  Violence  Act  (PPWVA),  A massive increase in crime rate was witnessed in 2019 to first 7 months of  2020 as 3,885 cases of rape, 1361 cases of child sexual abuse,1131 cases of child abuse, 1768 cases of violence against women, 12,650 cases of kidnapping of women  and 213 cases of honour killing were registered in Punjab, putting the authorities shame.

The above mentioned number of cases does not truly reflect the actual number  of  Malapertly  because  most  of  these  cases  are  either  not  reported  or  negotiated  at  family  level.  There are many causes for these increased Malapertly.

(A) Family structure and norms in most of the ethnic groups in  Pakistan  are  established  in  such  a  way  that  after  being  raped, the individual or his/her family members try to hide the incidence out of expected dishonor in the society.

(B) Unawareness   of   after-effects   of   rape   on   the   part   of   community is leading to increased.

(C) Sex  education  is  often  avoided  or  not  being  considered  necessary,  especially   for   minors,  which   has   also   lead   to   increased sexual abuse Malapertly

(D) Most of the female individuals and families as a whole are unaware of the legal procedures to follow after being victim of the rape.

(E) Many  cases  in  the  rural  areas  are  not  being  registered  which is the main cause of increase in number of serial rapist.

Special actions need to be taken for effectively lessening these Incidences  in  society.  Media  campaigns  for  awareness  regarding  women  rights  and  sex  education  is  needed  as  it  is  considered  against  the  norms  of  the  society  to  discuss  about  sexual  related  issues:  whether  good  or  bad. 

It  is  suggested  that  a  topic  about  gender  studies  may  be  included  in  the  school  level  education.  Parents need to talk about gender related issues with their children because  counteracting  children  from  their  curious  questions  may  create frustrations in them. In the end, solid implementation of the laws made for protection of violence against women and children is required for putting off this slur in the society.

