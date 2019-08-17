Independence centenary to be celebrated only in Kabul

KABUL (AT News): The cultural committee for holding the 100thanniversary of Independence Day said Saturday that due to security challenges across the country, the celebration will be only held in Kabul.

“We had planned to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Independence Dayin seven zones of the country and wanted to make fun camps for children and exhibitions and celebrate it in three days but due to security challenges, the celebration will be only held in Kabul,” said Feraidoon Ilham, a member of the committee.

As part of holding the celebrations for the Independence Day, Ilham said that over 130 million AFS had been paid to the ministries of education, foreignaffairs, information and culture, as well as the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and the National Radio and TV of Afghanistan (RTA).

The government has reportedly finalized a budget of 384 million AFSbut Ilhamsaid that the committee was not able to spend the whole amount.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) assured the citizens of ensuring good security condition across the country.

“Security forces, including the national police, intelligence and army are fully ready to ensure tight security situation,” said Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for MoI.

Buta military analyst, Younus Fakoor, said the lack of coordination among the security forces stood in their way and called it a serious challenge for providing a proper security on the celebration day.

The Afghan King, Amanullah Khan, declared Afghanistan’s independence in 1919.