Independence Day message of Sharjeel Inam Memon

F.P. Report

Karachi: Sindh Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated the nation on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee (75th anniversary) of the establishment of Pakistan adding that it is day to reiterate our resolve to thwart every conspiracy against the motherland.

The provincial minister especially urged the youth not to heed to the adventurism of anyone who are bent upon to conspire against the country to achieve thier vested interests.

The minister advised youth of the country to devote their energies for acquiring knowledge of modern sciences and information technology to take the country on the path of development and prosperity. In his message on the occasion of Independence Day, he paid rich tribute to officers and ‘ jawans ‘of Pakistan who have protected the motherland with their blood. He said that Pakistan is not a fiefdom of anyone, it is the homeland of 220 million people, the country cannot be run on the wishes of anyone.

The provincial minister said that our elders got independent homeland as a result of a great struggle and we are fortunate to be breathing in free air.

He said that country have to be steered according to the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the path of development.

It is now the responsibility of all of us to strengthen the traditions of equality and tolerance so that the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah could become a reality.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party has always strived hard for the promotion of democratic traditions in the country and thousands of workers, including the top leadership, have sacrificed their lives.

He said that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they reaffirmed their commitment that they will not hesitate to render any sacrifice to keep Pakistan safe from all threats.