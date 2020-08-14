Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in Ankara

F.P. Report

ANKARA: The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated today in Ankara with traditional fervor. Ambassador of Pakistan, M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi, hoisted the national flag on the tune of national anthem in the presence of the Pakistani community, students, and Embassy officials and their families.

The special messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion. Pakistani leadership in their separate messages paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s forefathers. They vowed to transform Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Pakistani leadership also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir who are facing military siege since past one year and reassured Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support for their right to self-determination.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi in his remarks said that fourteenth August is an important date in the history of the Sub-continent, as on this day in 1947, the dream of an independent Pakistan became a reality. He urged Pakistan community in Turkey to work hard and promote positive image of Pakistan through their conduct. Ambassador Qazi also thanked the people and Turkish leadership for their messages of felicitation. As part of commemorations of Independence Day, the Embassy has organized a photography exhibition “Colours of Pakistan – Seen Through the Eyes of Turks” from 13-20 August at Metro Sanat Galerisi, Kizilay, Ankara.

Moreover, “Atakule,” one of Ankara’s landmarks, one of its tallest towers, and its best lit building, is carrying messages of Pakistan-Turkey solidarity during on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Atakule is situated on Jinnah Road that also has Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s monument right opposite to it. On behalf of the President of Pakistan, the Ambassador of Pakistan will be presenting Pakistan’s high civil awards to Turkish personalities at a dignified ceremony in Ankara this evening.