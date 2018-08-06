Independent candidate joins PML-N

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Rana Liaquat, independent candidate who won the General Election 2018 from PP-39, has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

MPA elect has showed full trust in PML-N’s leadership during a meeting held earlier on Monday. PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif was present at the meeting.

Rana Liaquat is a former PML-N member.

The inclusion of Rana Liaquat comes at a critical time, as PML-N looks to form the government in Punjab.

Rival party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has threatened PML-N’s decade-old rule in Punjab. With the difference of just six seats, both parties have actively pursued independent candidates and other political parties to form government in the country’s largest province.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has called an important party meeting in Lahore later today where the party leadership will deliberate its strategy to form government at the centre and in Punjab.

Moreover, Rana Sanaullah has claimed that PML-N has won 130 seats and need an additional 18 MPA-elects and adding that with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s six elected MPAs and 13 independents we will have the numbers to form the government.

