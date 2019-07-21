Independent candidates sweep election in Khyber

Ahmad Nabi

LANDI KOTAL: Independent candidates won all the three seats of Khyber districts, election held for provincial assembly last day.

According to election commission, Khyber notification in PK-105, independent candidate Shafiq Afridi clinched the seat.

In the same way in PK-106, independent candidate Bilawal Afridi and in PK-107, Shafiq Afridi was announced successful.

As per returning officer, PK-105(Khyber-I), independent candidate Shafiq Sher Afridi bagged 19733 votes and was announced successful. Shermat Khan Afridi remained runner-up by getting 10745 votes.

Similarly in PK-106 (Khyber-II), independent candidate, Bilawal Afridi was declared winner by getting 12814 votes and independent candidate Khan Shed Afridi stood second by begging 6297 votes.

In PK-107 (Khyber-III), independent candidate, Shafiq Afridi received 9796 votes and was declared winner. Independent candidate, Hamidullah Jan Afridi got second position by securing 8428 votes.

As per election commission, in PK-105, turnout was remained 27% while in PK-106 turnout 23%.Likewise in PK-107, turnout was 17%.

In district Khyber a total of 63 candidates including a female one had filed their nominations for the election of provincial assembly.

It comprised 22 contenders of PK-105 and19 and22 candidates of PK-106 and PK- 107 respectively including ticket holders’ candidates of main stream political parties of the country.

Including Awami National Party (ANP) Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan People Party (PPP) Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam, Fazalrehman (JUI-F) Qumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) etc., beside independent contesters had flexed their muscles to contest the upcoming provincial assembly election.