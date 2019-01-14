India, Afghanistan ink MoUs for social-economic, infrastructure uplift

KABUL (Pajhwok): India and Afghanistan have further cemented the close cooperation in the field of development partnership by signing 11 Memorandum o Understanding (MoUs) for people-centric projects, according to a statement on Monday.

These projects come under the ambit of community based Small Development Projects (SDP) which are aimed at building capacities and capabilities of Afghan nationals and institutions for governance and delivery of public service, developing socio-economic infrastructure, securing and promoting livelihood options.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah presided over the signing ceremony at Sapedar Palace between Government of India, Ministry of Economy (GoIRA) and various implementing Ministries such as Ministries of Higher Education; Energy and Water; Public Health; Justice; Rural Rehabilitation and Development etc.

According to a statement from the Indian Embassy in Kabul, Projects under the eleven MoUs signed today were related to the construction ofclassrooms, building of orphanages, health clinics, canal protection walls, retaining walls and also enhancing of economic opportunities for women. These 11 MoUs are in the following provinces of Afghanistan – Balkh, Ghor, Herat, Kabul, Bamyan, Badghis and Kapisa.

Since 2001, India has undertaken projects and programs for over USD 2 billion in

Afghanistan. In 2016, India pledged to allocate an additional USD 1 billion over the next five years as part of its renewed commitment to assist Afghanistan emerge as a stable, secure, peaceful, united, prosperous and pluralistic nation. India’s development partnership in Afghanistan can be broadly categorized into the following broad areas – infrastructure development, humanitarian assistance, human resource development and capacity building, economic development and connectivity and community based SDP.

Since 2005, Government of India has committed USD 200 Million to support over 550 projects throughout Afghanistan under SDP. Of these, over 320 projects have been completed while the remaining are in various stages of implementation. These programs are aimed at facilitating development of local community, creation of basic infrastructure like schools, public health centres, bridges, roads, irrigation facilities and create tools for delivery of public services

and effective governance.

The Government of India remained committed to take India- Afghanistan development partnership forward in accordance with national priorities of the Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

