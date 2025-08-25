India alerts Pakistan about possible major flood

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: India has formally contacted Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty to warn about the risk of a major flood.

Official sources said New Delhi informed Islamabad about the possible flooding in the Tawi River at Jammu. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert to Pakistan on August 24 at 10 am.

This marks the first significant contact between the two countries since the war in May this year.

Authorities said the alert was issued in line with obligations under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, which requires both countries to share river flow data and flood forecasts during the monsoon season.

It includes a clear dispute resolution mechanism but does not allow either side to unilaterally suspend or terminate the pact.

India had earlier suspended the Indus Water Treaty and ordered all Pakistanis in India to leave within 48 hours back in April. It also shut down the Wagah and Attari borders while ending the SAARC visa exemption facility for Pakistani citizens.

Despite three wars and repeated tensions, the treaty has endured and remained a key framework for water-sharing between the rivals.

Following the warning, the Government of Pakistan notified relevant federal and provincial departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), irrigation departments, and military engineering units, to take precautionary measures.

The Foreign Office has yet to issue a statement on the latest development.