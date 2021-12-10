“India and Pakistan should be playing regularly,” says Imad Wasim

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan finally managed to beat India after 12 failed attempts in an ICC officiated event in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, a night where everything went according to the plan for Babar Azam’s men.

The victory against India was Pakistan’s first-ever 10-wicket victory in T20Is while it was also India’s first-ever loss suffered by opposition by 10-wickets in the shortest format of the game. Recalling the historic win, Imad Wasim opened up while in an interview with PakPassion.net.

“It was really good and beating India always provides some special moments for everyone involved in Pakistan cricket. Of course, I enjoyed the occasion and the match, and the result was just perfect. There was pressure on us, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play against India in a Twenty20 World Cup and I was really grateful for that opportunity,” said Imad.

Labelling it as a “dream”, Imad Wasim said that everything went according to plan against India.

“It felt like everything we touched that day turned to gold. Make no mistake India are a very, very good side, but we just outclassed them on the day. The way we played was just fantastic and I would say that it was a near-perfect performance. In fact, I would go so far as to say that what we achieved on that day will be difficult to replicate in the future,” added the Pakistan all-rounder.

Acknowledging the political landscape and the tension between both countries, Imad said that both teams should be regularly playing against each other.

“As a player, you always want to compete at the highest level and against the best teams which is why these games are so special for us. I feel that being two world-class teams, India and Pakistan should play regularly against each other.”

“But having said that, I also understand that there are political reasons which prevent this from happening. This is sad because sports, especially cricket, can unite nations and I do think that we should have bilateral series between the two countries. Not only will this will be good for the game of cricket, but it will also be great for both countries and for humanity too,” concluded Imad.