India and Saudi Arabia — partners for progress and prosperity

Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan

On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia and to our Saudi friends and esteemed partners. Jan. 26 is a momentous occasion for every Indian, as on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, laying down the foundation for the world’s largest democracy. Republic Day represents not only the triumph of the Indian people’s commitment to democratic ideals, but also the spirit of unity, diversity and inclusiveness that is the essence of our nation.

India is a land of progress and promise, undergoing transformational changes, expanding infrastructure, enhancing the manufacturing sector and leveraging technology for improved productivity. The Indian economy stands at nearly $4 trillion, making it the world’s fifth-largest economy, with projections to become the third-largest within five years. Amid the challenging global economic landscape, India’s remarkable growth rate of 8.2 percent in the last financial year has garnered global attention.

In the last decade, India has built seven new airports annually, multiple metro systems per year and laid 28 km of national highway and 14 km of railway track every day. It has doubled its number of educational institutions in the same period. Every month, we carry out 13 billion to 16 billion cashless transactions. From a few hundred startups in 2016, we now boast more than 150,000, including 118 unicorns.

Our worldview is based on building trust and cooperation. Our approach has been to position ourselves as a Vishwa Bandhu — a reliable partner and a dependable friend. India has always taken the lead in the voice of the Global South, has been at the forefront of providing peacekeepers for UN peacekeeping operations and has taken the lead on the world stage on the sustainability agenda.

India and Saudi Arabia share a long-standing bond of friendship and mutual respect and are partners for progress and prosperity. Our cooperation in diverse fields such as trade, defense and technology continues to strengthen, contributing to the growth and development of both our nations. The vibrant Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia plays an essential role in the economic and social fabric of this country and is a bridge connecting our two peoples, deepening the ties of brotherhood and mutual understanding.

The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India in 2023 gave a further boost to our deepening ties. India and Saudi Arabia continue the momentum of wide-ranging cooperation under the framework of the Strategic Partnership Council and the newly established High-Level Task Force on Investment.

The economic relationship is a key fulcrum of the partnership, with the complementary approaches of Vision 2030 and Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047. India is the second-largest trade partner for Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom is the fifth-largest trading partner of India. Indian companies have maintained a strong presence across various sectors in Saudi Arabia and are playing a crucial role in the realization of Vision 2030.

Last year was also a landmark year for the defense partnership. The first official visit to India by a Royal Saudi Naval Forces commander, Lt. Gen. Fahd Al-Ghufaili, took place in January 2024. The first Indian ministerial delegation in 12 years visited Saudi Arabia and attended the second World Defense Show in Riyadh last February. And the first bilateral joint land force exercise, “Sada Tanseeq,” was hosted by India. Numerous defense exchanges, visits of cadets for training and industry seminars kept up the momentum.

On the cultural side, the Embassy of India in Riyadh organized the second edition of its week-long cultural extravaganza “Pravasi Parichay” in October, with the participation of the Indian diaspora. India also participated in Riyadh Season 2024, organized by the Saudi government under the Global Harmony Initiative. It is also a matter of pride for the Indian diaspora that Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed, a resident of Saudi Arabia, was this month conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award, the highest honor for overseas Indians.

The strides we have made are only an indication of the work that remains. Under the guidance of our leadership, this relationship has not only consolidated in recent years but also set high ambitions to diversify and scale up across various sectors. As ambassador of India, I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Saudi partners to achieve these goals for the benefit of the people of our two countries.

On behalf of the government and people of India and the Indian diaspora in the Kingdom, I also take this opportunity to extend my best wishes to King Salman and the crown prince for the sustained peace, progress and prosperity of Saudi Arabia.

Courtesy: arabnews