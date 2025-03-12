India backs Kazakhstan’s role in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): India has reiterated its support for Kazakhstan’s active participation in Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts, aiming to foster regional stability and strengthen bilateral ties.

At a meeting, Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) officials and Indian Ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar discussed opportunities for further cooperation and reinforcinge the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

In a statement, KazISS said Sajjanhar underlined India’s strong support for Kazakhstan’s involvement in Afghanistan’s economic and infrastructure reconstruction.

“This aligns closely with India’s ongoing contributions, as we have also been significantly involved in providing technical assistance to Afghanistan,” the diplomat added.

Both parties expressed confidence in the importance of their joint participation in the development of the Trans-Afghan Corridor.

In a recent Security Council meeting, Parvathani Harish, India’s ambassador to the United Nations, hinted his country would consider launching new development projects in Afghanistan in the near future.

Harish also pointed out that India had been actively engaged in over 500 development projects across Afghanistan.

Since August 2021, India has sent 59 tonnes of relief materials, 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 40,000 litres of pesticides and more than 300 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment to Afghanistan.