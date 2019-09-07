India bans Muharram processions in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Web Desk): After usurping all basic rights and freedoms of the people of occupied Kashmir, India also bans Muharram processions in the territory, Kashmir Media Sevice reported on Saturday.

Since abrogation of the special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, the Indian authorities have also not allowed Juma prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid.

Meanwhile, the occupied valley remains under strict military siege on the 34th consecutive day, today.

All markets, schools, and colleges are closed while transport is off the road.

Internet, mobile, landlines and TV channels in most areas are also shut.

Patients are scrambling for medicines while doctors are facing immense difficulties to reach the hospitals.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on August 5.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked for raising voice for miserable Kashmiris, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages and groups, respectively.